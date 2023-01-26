Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Microsoft's CBL-Mariner Adds More Desktop Code, Enables WireGuard & Boots systemd-oomd
CBL-Mariner 2.0.20230208 adds a number of new packages like Etcd and Luajit while also including a number of more desktop oriented packages like Clutter-GTK, COGL, and others.
Further notable with this month's CBL-Mariner update is they have now enabled the WireGuard kernel module for those running this Microsoft Linux distribution and wanting to make use of this open-source secure VPN tunnel solution.
CBL-Mariner has also disabled the systemd-oomd service as the out-of-memory daemon for killing off processes when running under system memory pressure. Given the different uses of CBL-Mariner, it makes sense to not ship with systemd-oomd by default.
The updated Linux distribution also fixes some Calamares bugs, adds a number of patches for security fixes, and moves to a newer Linux 5.15 LTS point release.
Downloads and more details on the CBL-Mariner 2.0 changes for the February update via GitHub.