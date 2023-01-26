Microsoft's CBL-Mariner Adds More Desktop Code, Enables WireGuard & Boots systemd-oomd

Microsoft on Tuesday released CBL-Mariner 2.0.20230208 as the latest version of their in-house public Linux distribution that serves a variety of purposes from the cloud down to the Windows Subsystem for Linux.

CBL-Mariner 2.0.20230208 adds a number of new packages like Etcd and Luajit while also including a number of more desktop oriented packages like Clutter-GTK, COGL, and others.

Further notable with this month's CBL-Mariner update is they have now enabled the WireGuard kernel module for those running this Microsoft Linux distribution and wanting to make use of this open-source secure VPN tunnel solution.

CBL-Mariner has also disabled the systemd-oomd service as the out-of-memory daemon for killing off processes when running under system memory pressure. Given the different uses of CBL-Mariner, it makes sense to not ship with systemd-oomd by default.

The updated Linux distribution also fixes some Calamares bugs, adds a number of patches for security fixes, and moves to a newer Linux 5.15 LTS point release.

Downloads and more details on the CBL-Mariner 2.0 changes for the February update via GitHub.
