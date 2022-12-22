Microsoft CBL-Mariner 2.0 Update Adds New PipeWire, Other Changes

Written by Michael Larabel in Microsoft on 2 February 2023 at 06:14 AM EST. Add A Comment
MICROSOFT
Microsoft on Wednesday released CBL-Mariner 2.0.20230126-2.0 as the newest version of this in-house Linux distribution used for a variety of use-cases from within Azure infrastructure over to WSL purposes.

With the CBL-Mariner 2.0.20230126-2.0 there is a number of new and updated packages, some new options/tunables, and other work making it into this monthly release.

CBL Mariner


The new CBL-Mariner release has added new packages for SDL2, ALSA, GStreamer Plug-ins, PipeWire, PulseAudio, and others. A lot of desktop-related packages were added as new SPECS-EXTENDED packages in this month's update. There is also updates to existing packages like Golang, the Linux 5.15 LTS kernel, systemd, TensorFlow, and others.

The new CBL-Mariner release also adds a cgroups v2 toggle for Mariner 2.0 releases, better robustness for ISO initrd builds, and a variety of different fixes.

Downloads and more details on the updated Microsoft CBL-Mariner Linux distribution update via GitHub.
Add A Comment
Related News
Microsoft's Dzn Mesa Driver Already Hits Vulkan 1.2
Microsoft's Dzn Mesa Driver Now Exposes Vulkan 1.1
Microsoft Releases WinGet 1.4 For Improving Its Open-Source Package Manager
Microsoft's "Dzn" Mesa Code Achieving 99.75%+ Vulkan 1.0 Conformance
Microsoft's Dozen Up To A 98.5% Pass Rate For Vulkan 1.0
Microsoft's CBL-Mariner 2.0.20221222 Linux Distro Now Allows Hibernation, More Packages
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
MPV Player 0.35.1 Released With Wayland & PipeWire Fixes
Wine 8.0 Released With PE Conversion Complete, Progress On WoW64 Support
Canonical Promotes Ubuntu Pro To General Availability
LibreOffice Removes Support For Some Old Targets: AIX, 32-bit s390 & More
RADV Graphics Pipeline Library Support Becoming Speedy, Aims For Mesa 23.1 Promotion
Intel Driver Enabling HF-EEODB For Linux 6.3 As Part Of HDMI 2.1 Compliance
Linux 6.2-rc6 Released & It's Suspiciously Small
Mesa 22.3.4 Brings Fix For RADV RT Build Performance To Match AMDVLK/AMDGPU-PRO