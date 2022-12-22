Microsoft CBL-Mariner 2.0 Update Adds New PipeWire, Other Changes
Microsoft on Wednesday released CBL-Mariner 2.0.20230126-2.0 as the newest version of this in-house Linux distribution used for a variety of use-cases from within Azure infrastructure over to WSL purposes.
With the CBL-Mariner 2.0.20230126-2.0 there is a number of new and updated packages, some new options/tunables, and other work making it into this monthly release.
The new CBL-Mariner release has added new packages for SDL2, ALSA, GStreamer Plug-ins, PipeWire, PulseAudio, and others. A lot of desktop-related packages were added as new SPECS-EXTENDED packages in this month's update. There is also updates to existing packages like Golang, the Linux 5.15 LTS kernel, systemd, TensorFlow, and others.
The new CBL-Mariner release also adds a cgroups v2 toggle for Mariner 2.0 releases, better robustness for ISO initrd builds, and a variety of different fixes.
Downloads and more details on the updated Microsoft CBL-Mariner Linux distribution update via GitHub.
