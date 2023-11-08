Microsoft Gets OpenGL 4.3 Implemented Atop Direct3D 12 With Mesa

Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.

Microsoft engineers continue working on the Mesa drivers as part of their effort for implementing various industry standard APIs atop Direct3D 12. This support can be used in cases of Windows drivers lacking for these APIs as well as being used within WSL for the graphics support while relying on D3D12 with the host environment.The newest milestone for Microsoft's "GLOn12" effort for having OpenGL atop Direct3D 12 is having all the necessary extensions in place for exposing OpenGL 4.3. The D3D12 driver has now hopped from OpenGL 4.2 to OpenGL 4.3 with the code merged on Tuesday. The remaining extensions were merged and this in turn allows the higher OpenGL support on Windows systems having Direct3D 12 Tier 3 drivers with resource binding support.