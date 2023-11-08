Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.
Microsoft Gets OpenGL 4.3 Implemented Atop Direct3D 12 With Mesa
The newest milestone for Microsoft's "GLOn12" effort for having OpenGL atop Direct3D 12 is having all the necessary extensions in place for exposing OpenGL 4.3. The D3D12 driver has now hopped from OpenGL 4.2 to OpenGL 4.3 with the code merged on Tuesday. The remaining extensions were merged and this in turn allows the higher OpenGL support on Windows systems having Direct3D 12 Tier 3 drivers with resource binding support.
The newly merged code for OpenGL 4.3 on D3D12 is present for next quarter's Mesa 24.0 release.