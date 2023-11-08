Microsoft Gets OpenGL 4.3 Implemented Atop Direct3D 12 With Mesa

Written by Michael Larabel in Mesa on 8 November 2023 at 11:15 AM EST. 6 Comments
MESA
Microsoft engineers continue working on the Mesa drivers as part of their effort for implementing various industry standard APIs atop Direct3D 12. This support can be used in cases of Windows drivers lacking for these APIs as well as being used within WSL for the graphics support while relying on D3D12 with the host environment.

The newest milestone for Microsoft's "GLOn12" effort for having OpenGL atop Direct3D 12 is having all the necessary extensions in place for exposing OpenGL 4.3. The D3D12 driver has now hopped from OpenGL 4.2 to OpenGL 4.3 with the code merged on Tuesday. The remaining extensions were merged and this in turn allows the higher OpenGL support on Windows systems having Direct3D 12 Tier 3 drivers with resource binding support.

OpenGL 4.3 on D3D12 MR


The newly merged code for OpenGL 4.3 on D3D12 is present for next quarter's Mesa 24.0 release.
