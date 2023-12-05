Raspberry Pi V3DV Vulkan Driver Implements Extended Dynamic State - Important For DXVK

Merged last week to Mesa 24.2-devel was an important merge request for the Broadcom V3DV Vulkan driver that is most notably used by the modern Raspberry Pi single board computers.

The merge from Igalia engineer Alejandro Piñeiro moves the V3DV driver to using Mesa's common framework for dynamic tracking and implements the VK_EXT_extended_dynamic_state extension.

The Vulkan extended dynamic state extension has been around for several years to provide more flexibility around Vulkan pipelines. Making use of VK_EXT_extended_dynamic_state can allow for games/apps to reduce the number of pipeline state objects compiled and bound.

Raspberry Pi 5


VK_EXT_extended_dynamic_state was originally worked on by engineers from Valve, AMD, Intel, NVIDIA, Google, and others. With Valve's participation, yes, it's important for gaming. The VK_EXT_extended_dynamic_state extension can be used by the likes of DXVK and VKD3D-Proton.

So whole the graphics capabilities of the Raspberry Pi board is rather limited, it's another important Vulkan extension now at least supported for helping Vulkan software/games run on this low-cost Arm platform.
