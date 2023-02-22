Microsoft .NET Runtime Lands Initial Code For RISC-V Support
A Phoronix reader pointed out that there are initial code that landed for adding RISC-V processor support to Microsoft's .NET runtime.
A pull request was opened during the weekend for initial RISC-V build support for the .NET runtime. The code has been successfully tested for cross-building for RISC-V and even running a simple "hello world" type application on RISC-V.
With Microsoft having not brought Windows to RISC-V, you may be curious who is doing this work... It's coming from a Samsung engineer, Dong-Heon Jung, who is involved with the .NET platform team and works on it as part of his role at Samsung.
See this pull request, which was merged overnight, for the initial bits of the Linux RISC-V support for the open-source Microsoft .NET run-time.
