Microsoft .NET Runtime Lands Initial Code For RISC-V Support

A Phoronix reader pointed out that there are initial code that landed for adding RISC-V processor support to Microsoft's .NET runtime.

A pull request was opened during the weekend for initial RISC-V build support for the .NET runtime. The code has been successfully tested for cross-building for RISC-V and even running a simple "hello world" type application on RISC-V.

With Microsoft having not brought Windows to RISC-V, you may be curious who is doing this work... It's coming from a Samsung engineer, Dong-Heon Jung, who is involved with the .NET platform team and works on it as part of his role at Samsung.

Initial RISC-V support merged for .NET


See this pull request, which was merged overnight, for the initial bits of the Linux RISC-V support for the open-source Microsoft .NET run-time.
