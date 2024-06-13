Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Ubuntu Talks Up A RISC-V Octa-Core Laptop
The DC-ROMA RISC-V Laptop II features a SpacemiT K1 SoC with eight RISC-V 64-bit cores running at 2.0GHz, a big step up over their original effort with four cores running at 1.5GHz. That original DC-ROMA RISC-V laptop was announced back in 2022. The DC-ROMA RISC-V Laptop II features 16GB of memory and an all-metal chassis and 1080p display. Canonical collaborated with DeepComputing on Ubuntu Linux for this RISC-V laptop.
Pre-orders for the DC-ROMA RISC-V Laptop II are to begin on 18 June. Pricing has yet to be revealed on the DC-ROMA RISC-V Laptop II. The original quad-core model is currently listed for $766 USD compared to its original price of $1022. Given the small scale hardware manufacturing challenges, the pricing of the DC-ROMA RISC-V Laptop II will likely come in noticeably higher while the performance of even eight RISC-V cores will still be struggling in comparison to modern Intel / AMD / Arm laptop processors. The SpacemiT K1 also doesn't have any upstream open-source graphics driver as another disappointing aspect. I haven't had any hands-on with either DC-ROMA laptop model to know about the build quality.
The DC-ROMA RISC-V Laptop II will be shipping out-of-the-box with Ubuntu 23.10, surprisingly, rather than the new Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. The original DC-ROMA RISC-V laptop had options of either openKylin or Debian. More details on this RISC-V laptop will be revealed in the coming days but for now there is the brief information on Canonical.com and DeepComputing.io.