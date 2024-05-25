Linux 6.10 On RISC-V Allows Configurable Boot Image Compression

Written by Michael Larabel in RISC-V on 25 May 2024 at 09:04 AM EDT. Add A Comment
RISC-V
A few days ago with the main RISC-V architecture pull for Linux 6.10 was enabling Rust support within the kernel for this ISA as well as other additions. A secondary set of RISC-V changes have been merged as well ahead of the Linux 6.10 merge window closing this weekend.

With this second set of RISC-V changes for Linux 6.10 are some performance optimizations, bug fixes and clean-ups, and then most notable is allowing changing the compression format for the kernel boot images.

Up to this point the RISC-V Linux kernel build image would be uncompressed unless the execute in place (XIP_KERNEL) or EFI_ZBOOT options were enabled. If going the latter route, a GZ image would be unconditionally used. But now on Linux 6.10 is the option of selecting between BZ2, LZ4, LZMA, LZO, and Zstd compression formats as well for the boot image.

StarFive VisionFive 2


So moving forward those spinning their own RISC-V kernel builds can make use of the CONFIG_KERNEL_ZSTD, CONFIG_KERNEL_LZ4, and similar compression Kconfig options for selecting their desired compression algorithm for the kernel image.

That configurable compression format for the RISC-V boot kernel images landed in upstream Linux 6.10 via this pull. The other major CPU architectures have already allowed this configurable compression support.
Add A Comment
Related News
RISC-V Now Supports Rust In The Linux Kernel
SiFive HiFive Premier P550 Announced As New RISC-V Developer Board
RISC-V Adding Kernel-Mode FPU For Linux 6.10 To Enable Recent AMD Display Support
Linux 6.9 Adds New RISC-V Vector-Accelerated Crypto Routines
RISC-V With Linux 6.8 Restores XIP Kernel Support
RISC-V With Linux 6.7 Gains Optimized TLB Flushing, Software Shadow Call Stacks
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 6.10 Honors One Last ReiserFS Request Made By Hans Reiser
Germany's Sovereign Tech Fund Now Supporting FFmpeg
Linux 6.10 Will Print The Number Of Populated Memory Slots At Boot Time
GNOME Shell & Mutter Broke Their Good Faith With Ubuntu
Cloudflare Praises Golang PGO For Significant CPU Savings
NVIDIA 555.42.02 Linux Beta Brings Wayland Explicit Sync, GSP Firmware Used By Default
Ubuntu 24.10 To See More Polishing, NVIDIA Wayland By Default & New Welcome Wizard
GNOME OS Working On A New Installer & Other Enhancements To Make It More Practical