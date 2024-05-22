RISC-V Now Supports Rust In The Linux Kernel

Written by Michael Larabel in RISC-V on 22 May 2024 at 03:19 PM EDT. 3 Comments
RISC-V
The latest RISC-V port updates have been merged for the in-development Linux 6.10 kernel.

Most notable with today's RISC-V merge to Linux 6.10 is now supporting the Rust programming language within the Linux kernel. RISC-V joins the likes of x86_64, LoongArch, and ARM64 already supporting the use of the in-kernel Rust language support. The use of Rust within the mainline Linux kernel is still rather limited with just a few basic drivers so far and a lot of infrastructure work taking place, but there are a number of new drivers and other subsystem support on the horizon. RISC-V now supporting Rust within the Linux kernel will become more important moving forward.

The RISC-V updates for Linux 6.10 also add byte/half-word compare-and-exchange, support for Zihintpause within hwprobe, a PR_RISCV_SET_ICACHE_FLUSH_CTX prctl(), and support for lockless lockrefs.

Linux 6.10 RISC-V


More details on these RISC-V updates for Linux 6.10 via this Git merge.

Over on the hardware side, outside of this pull request, is Milk-V Mars support and other additions.
3 Comments
Related News
SiFive HiFive Premier P550 Announced As New RISC-V Developer Board
RISC-V Adding Kernel-Mode FPU For Linux 6.10 To Enable Recent AMD Display Support
Linux 6.9 Adds New RISC-V Vector-Accelerated Crypto Routines
RISC-V With Linux 6.8 Restores XIP Kernel Support
RISC-V With Linux 6.7 Gains Optimized TLB Flushing, Software Shadow Call Stacks
Linux Patches Speed-Up Kernel Crypto Functions With RISC-V Vector Extensions
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux 6.10 Honors One Last ReiserFS Request Made By Hans Reiser
Germany's Sovereign Tech Fund Now Supporting FFmpeg
Linus Torvalds Is Doing More ARM64 Linux Testing Now That He Has A More Powerful System
Linux 6.10 Will Print The Number Of Populated Memory Slots At Boot Time
Linus Torvalds On Dogfooding The Linux Kernel
Microsoft Engineer Ports EXT2 File-System Driver To Rust
XWayland 24.1 Released With Explicit Sync, Better Rootful Experience
ZLUDA Has Been Seeing New Activity For CUDA On AMD GPUs