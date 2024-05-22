Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Linux 6.10 Adds Support For The RISC-V Milk-V Mars & More SoC Additions
This second set of SoC updates for Linux 6.10 include enabling the Amlogic A4 and A5 chips along with their respective reference boards. The Amlogic A4/A5 chips are intended to be used for audio applications.
There is also a new DeviceTree file in this secondary pull request for the MNT Reform Laptop with the BPI-CM4 CPU module.
Also part of these late changes are enabling six more server platforms using the ASpeed AST2500/AST2600 BMC. The ASpeed additions include various Facebook (Meta) and IBM systems as well as the ASUS X4TF, ASRock X5700D4U, ASRock SPC621D8HM3, and ASRock E3C256D4I. These additions are useful for OpenBMC support.
The SoC updates affect not only ARM but also RISC-V. StarFive, T-HEAD, and Microchip have seen more features enabled for existing hardware. There is also initial support for the Milk-V Mars single board computer that is a derivative of the StarFive VisionFive v2 SBC.
The Milk-V Mars is a ~$50+ USD RISC-V SBC using the StarFive JH7100, various LPDDR4 1GB to 8GB memory capacity, eMMC and microSD support, HDMI output, Gigabit Ethernet with PoE support, and other basics.
More details on these secondary SoC updates for Linux 6.10 via this Git merge.