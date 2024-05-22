Linux 6.10 Adds Support For The RISC-V Milk-V Mars & More SoC Additions

Last week the main SoC/platform updates were sent in for Linux 6.10 that included more ARM-based handheld game consoles and other new Arm devices from ASUS wireless routers to set-top boxes to enabling various SoCs. This week a secondary set of updates were submitted for the Linux 6.10 kernel merge window.

This second set of SoC updates for Linux 6.10 include enabling the Amlogic A4 and A5 chips along with their respective reference boards. The Amlogic A4/A5 chips are intended to be used for audio applications.

There is also a new DeviceTree file in this secondary pull request for the MNT Reform Laptop with the BPI-CM4 CPU module.

Also part of these late changes are enabling six more server platforms using the ASpeed AST2500/AST2600 BMC. The ASpeed additions include various Facebook (Meta) and IBM systems as well as the ASUS X4TF, ASRock X5700D4U, ASRock SPC621D8HM3, and ASRock E3C256D4I. These additions are useful for OpenBMC support.

The SoC updates affect not only ARM but also RISC-V. StarFive, T-HEAD, and Microchip have seen more features enabled for existing hardware. There is also initial support for the Milk-V Mars single board computer that is a derivative of the StarFive VisionFive v2 SBC.

Milk-V Mars


The Milk-V Mars is a ~$50+ USD RISC-V SBC using the StarFive JH7100, various LPDDR4 1GB to 8GB memory capacity, eMMC and microSD support, HDMI output, Gigabit Ethernet with PoE support, and other basics.

More details on these secondary SoC updates for Linux 6.10 via this Git merge.
