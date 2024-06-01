GNOME OS Continues Seeing New Features, New GNOME App for Viewing 3D Models

GNOME developers continue to be quite busy this summer from enhancing their desktop with more security and accessibility features to further crafting GNOME OS.This Week In GNOME is out with their newest issue for those wanting to learn about the latest desktop advancements. Some of this week's highlights for GNOME include:- A GNOME OS single installer image that can handle installing both the OSTree and sysupdate variants was published. The OSTree version will be dropped when sysupdate is no longer experimental.

- Various Flatpak and accessibility improvements and security work as part of the Sovereign Tech Fund (STF) effort, including to improve screen reader compatibility on Wayland.- Recent work to modernize GTK's CSS engine remains an ongoing affair.- Exhibit is a new third-party GNOME app to view 3D models from formats like glTF and USD and STEP.- GNOME's 2D CAD program called "Design" has also seen a lot of new improvements.- On the GNOME Foundation side, after meeting with their bookkeeper and accountant, "our books have never looked as good as they do now."More details on the GNOME improvements this week can be found via This Week In GNOME