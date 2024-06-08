Redox OS With COSMIC Apps Is Looking Quite Nice

Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 8 June 2024 at 06:26 AM EDT. 8 Comments
Jeremy Soller who is an engineer at System76 and manages a side hustle of leading development on the open-source, Rust-written Redox OS has shared the latest look at this open-source operating system with the System76 COSMIC desktop applications.

Redox OS down to its micro-kernel is leveraging Rust and thus the COSMIC apps -- also leveraging Rust -- are a great fit for this open-source OS. Here's a look at Redox OS from a few years ago when I last gave it a shot, rather basic:

Redox OS


Now here's the latest look at Redox OS that Solley posted to X with the caption "This is Redox OS, a Rust and micro-kernel based operating system that I created, running three COSMIC DE apps (with only Rust dependencies) that I authored. Even the C library, relibc, is written in Rust. Are we OS yet?":

COSMIC Redox OS


It's looking great. Jeremy in follow-up comments also added that they still need to port DRM kernel graphics drivers to make gaming more viable and self-hosting is "very close". Nice job to those that continue to be involved in this from-scratch Rust-written open-source OS.
