Apple M4 Support Added To The LLVM Compiler, Confirming Its ISA Capabilities

Show Your Support: Have you heard of Phoronix Premium? It's what complements advertisements on this site for our premium ad-free service. For less than $4 USD per month, you can help support our site while the funds generated allow us to keep doing Linux hardware reviews, performance benchmarking, maintain our community forums, and much more.

"Technically apple-m4 is ARMv9.2a, but a quirk of LLVM defines v9.0 as requiring SVE, which is optional according to the Arm ARM and not supported by the core. ARMv8.7a is the next closest choice."

Apple compiler engineers have contributed Apple M4 CPU support to the upstream LLVM/Clang compiler via the newtarget. Interestingly the Apple M4 is exposed as an ARMv8.7 derived design.In recent weeks there's been much speculation around the M4's ISA capabilities and this suspected to be Apple's first SoC relying on the ARMv9 architecture with some suggesting even ARMv9.4. So seeing the Apple-contributed compiler support for LLVM adding the M4 as an "ARMv8.7" based design was coming as a surprise. But in digging through the patch there is this code comment that explains the situation:So there you have it straight from Apple... The Apple M4 is an ARMv9.2a based design. However, it lacks SVE (and SVE2) support. There were rumors that the Apple M4 supported Scalable Vector Extensions but now again by this Apple code comment and the associated ISA being exposed by the LLVM compiler, SVE/SVE2 is not present for the Apple M4.