Linux 6.10-rc4 To Fix Display For The Ayaneo Kun Gaming Handheld

For those interested in running Linux on the Ayaneo Kun handheld gaming console alternative to Valve's Steam Deck and the ASUS ROG Ally, among others, a display quirk has been submitted ahead of the Linux 6.10-rc4 release this weekend to fix the display handling.

The Ayaneo Kun is a handheld device powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 8840U SoC and features an 8.5-inch 1600P IPS display, 75 Wh battery, and other common features to today's handheld gaming devices. With being an AMD Zen 4 SoC, the Linux support is largely there for the Ayaneo Kun but what's coming with Linux 6.10-rc4 is a display quirk.

Ayaneo Kun


The Ayaneo Kun needs a display panel orientation patch like the other Ayaneo devices. Due to its portrait screen orientation of the IPS panel, the 1600 x 2560 display needs this quirk so the correct display orientation will be set to make for a comfortable viewing experience.

That patch was sent in as part of today's drm-misc-fixes and should make it into this week's DRM fixes being submitted to Linus Torvalds shortly. So if wanting to run Linux on the Ayaneo Kun, this is good news and the small patch will likely be back-ported to existing stable kernel versions in the coming days.

Pricing on the Ayaneo Kun starts out at $1129 USD for the 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage but can go up to 64GB of RAM and 4TB of storage.
