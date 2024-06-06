Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.

With the AMD EPYC 4004 series that was announced in May and we have delivered benchmarks of the entire EPYC 4004 stack from the 4-core SKU up through the 16-core model with 3D V-Cache, there are many advantages over Intel's Xeon E-2400 series competition. In addition to going up to 16 cores versus 8 with the Xeon E-2400 series, the more competitive pricing, the 3D V-Cache SKUs, and 28 PCIe lanes rather than 20, the AMD EPYC 4004 models also support DDR5-5200 memory where as the Intel Raptor Lake E-2400 models are bound to DDR5-4800. In this follow-up testing is a look at the AMD EPYC 4004 performance both at DDR5-4800 and DDR5-5200 speeds for showing the performance difference.

These follow-up benchmarks to complement the entire EPYC 4004 line-up testing from last month is primarily focused on showing the difference of DDR5-4800 vs. DDR5-5200 performance for two of the AMD EPYC 4004 processors. The CPU configurations tested in this article included:

- Intel Xeon E-2488 @ DDR5-4800

- AMD EPYC 4364P @ DDR5-4800

- AMD EPYC 4364P @ DDR5-5200

- AMD EPYC 4564P @ DDR5-4800

- AMD EPYC 4564P @ DDR5-5200

Thus we see how Intel's current flagship compares to an equivalent 8-core EPYC processor (EPYC 4364P) both at the same memory speed and then at the DDR5-5200 optimal speed and then again with the 16-core EPYC 4564P flagship. The 2 x 32GB DDR5-4800MT/s Micron MTC20C2085S1EC48BA1 ECC DIMMs were used for all of the DDR5-4800 testing and 2 x 32GB DDR5-5200MT/s Crucial ECC DIMMs for looking at the optimal memory configuration with these EPYC Zen 4 AM5 processors. It's also worth noting that when running the Xeon E-2488 at two DIMMs per channel the memory limit drops to DDR5-4400 speeds.

This testing was done under Ubuntu 24.04 LTS with the Linux 6.8 kernel and all CPUs running with the performance CPU frequency scaling governor. Again the primary intent of this article is just for reference purposes for those wondering about the performance difference if on a level DDR5-4800 playing field and/or to help those that may have DDR5-4800 DIMMs or otherwise pricing things out for determining if it's justified going for DDR5-5200 modules rather than the more common DDR5-4800 DIMMs. Thanks to AMD for providing the review samples of the EPYC 4004 processors.