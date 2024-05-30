Show Your Support: Did you know that you can get Phoronix Premium for under $4 per month? Try it today to view our site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and more while the proceeds allow us to write more Linux hardware reviews. At the very least, please disable your ad-blocker.

Last week with the AMD EPYC 4004 review and benchmarks I tested nearly the entire product stack for these new AM5-based server processors with the EPYC 4244P (6 cores), EPYC 4344P (8 cores), EPYC 4364P (8 cores), EPYC 4464P (12 cores), EPYC 4484X (12 cores + 3D V-Cache), EPYC 4564P (16 cores), and EPYC 4584PX (16 cores + 3D V-Cache). The only EPYC 4004 class processor I wasn't able to finish testing in time was the entry-level EPYC 4124P as a 4-core processor with $149 retail price. I've now had the time to finish benchmarking that budget-focused Zen 4 server processor as well as seeing how it compares to the 4-core Skylake Xeons that were prolific for years.

The EPYC 4124P is a $149 USD processor sporting 4-cores / 8-threads that are Zen 4 cores like the rest of the EPYC 4004 line-up. The EPYC 4124P has a 3.8GHz base frequency and 5.1GHz boost frequency with a 65 Watt TDP. This entry-level server processor has the rest in common with the EPYC 4004 series such as dual channel DDR5-5200 ECC memory, 28 lanes of PCIe Gen 5, TSME, AMD Secure Processor, etc.

Those going after the EPYC 4124P are likely doing so just for small NAS type devices, print servers, and other server applications that aren't really performance sensitive. In any event I was still curious to benchmark it for seeing the 4-core Zen 4 server performance and showcasing the entire EPYC 4004 product line-up from 4-cores to 16-cores as well as the "X" 3D V-Cache variants.

For today's Linux performance testing the processor comparison amounted to:

- EPYC 4124P

- EPYC 4244P

- EPYC 4344P

- EPYC 4364P

- EPYC 4464P

- EPYC 4484PX

- EPYC 4564P

- EPYC 4584PX

- Xeon E-2488

- Xeon E3-1280 v5

New compared to last week's EPYC 4004 launch-day review is the EPYC 4124P and also the Intel Xeon E3-1280 v5... Given the 4-core Xeon processors that were very common around the Skylake era, I re-tested the Xeon E3-1280 v5 should any readers still be relying on such aging infrastructure. Thanks to AMD for providing the EPYC 4004 hardware for testing at Phoronix.

The Supermicro AS-3015A-I H13SAE-MF platform was used for all of this EPYC 4004 testing. See the launch-day review for more background information on the new EPYC 4004 offerings from Supermicro. All of these processors were tested using Ubuntu 24.04 LTS on the Linux 6.8 kernel with GCC 13.