Libinput 1.26 Rolls Out New Features, gsetwacom Introduced To Replace xsetwacom

Red Hat's Peter Hutterer is out with two important updates to the Linux input stack: libinput 1.26 has released for this input handling library used both by X.Org and Wayland systems and then secondly he has announced the "gsetwacom" CLI program as a replacement to the "xsetwacom" program.

With Libinput 1.26 comes the ability to configure a click-finger button map. This allows the user to change whether two or three finger clicks mean a right or middle click event. The new libinput library also has an API for dealing with relative dials for the wheel or ring like inputs on some tablets.

Libinput 1.26 also has a few other additions, new device quirks, a fallback resolution for Huion tablets, and other changes. See the libinput 1.26 announcement for more details on all of the changes.

A drawing tablet


Hutterer also announced gsetwacom as the replacement to xsetwacom. The gsetwacom command-line utility is used for toggling various tablet settings under GNOME. The gsetwacom utility is similar to gsettings. The gsetwacom program is replacing xsetwacom due to that older program being tied to the X11 input driver. With gsetwacom, it works under Wayland.
