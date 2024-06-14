Linux 6.11 Bringing "Hardware Replay" Feature For Intel Graphics Debugging

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 14 June 2024 at 12:00 PM EDT. 1 Comment
INTEL
The main set of drm-intel-gt-next patches aiming for the Linux 6.11 kernel were submitted this week to DRM-Next. Most notable with this feature update for the next kernel version is enabling a new hardware replay feature for better reproducing GPU hangs.

The Linux 6.11 kernel for the Intel kernel graphics driver is set to add a new user-space API for uploading custom context state for replaying GPU hang error state captures. This hardware replay feature is to be used by the Intel Mesa driver for making use of the new user-space API for submitting the state to be replayed after the fact on Intel graphics hardware. This merge has the Mesa-side support for the hardware hang replay feature.

This should ease the process for Intel driver developers to reproduce GPU hangs experienced on real hardware where as up to this point they were only able to accomplish this using simulations. The prior simulated approach had limits to reproducing hardware hangs and this new solution should work out better. However, as this feature is only intended for Intel/Mesa developers, the new user-space API is hidden behind a Kconfig option and run-time enablement switches. The Kconfig option is DRM_I915_REPLAY_GPU_HANGS_API and the "i915.enable_debug_only_api" module option is needed to be enabled at run-time. This will hopefully lead to a more bug-free experience for Intel Linux customers with developers being able to better replay and reproduce hardware hangs moving forward.

Intel hardware replay Kconfig text


This week's drm-intel-gt-next pull request also has Meteor Lake hang fixes, other DG2 and Meteor Lake / Arrow Lake fixes, and other code updates. Look for all of this new code to premiere in Linux 6.11 with its merge window opening up in mid-July.
1 Comment
Related News
Intel Vulkan Driver Halves The Time Required For Startup
Intel To Upstream Habana Labs Network Drivers Into The Linux Kernel
Intel Low Power Mode Daemon v0.0.4 Released To Optimize Hybrid CPUs On Linux
Intel's oneDNN 3.5 Begins Optimizing For Xe2, More Xeon 6 Tuning
Intel In-Tree Linux Network Drivers Being Adapted To Support Firmware Updates
Intel's Xe Driver Preps For SR-IOV Support & More Lunar Lake With Linux 6.11
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
AMD's Newest Open-Source Surprise: "Peano" - An LLVM Compiler For Ryzen AI NPUs
Linus Torvalds Throws Down The Hammer: Extensible Scheduler "sched_ext" In Linux 6.11
TUXEDO Developing A Snapdragon X Elite Linux Laptop
Updated Intel Meteor Lake Tuning For Linux Shows Huge Performance/Power Improvements
GNOME OS Continues Seeing New Features, New GNOME App for Viewing 3D Models
Microsoft Releases Azure Linux 3.0 Preview
Firefox 127 With 32-bit x86 Linux Pretending To Be "x86_64" To Reduce Fingerprinting
Arch Linux Powered CachyOS Now Defaults To Btrfs Rather Than XFS