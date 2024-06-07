Improved Linux Driver Support Coming For LG Gram 2024 Laptop Models

Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 7 June 2024 at 06:37 AM EDT. 3 Comments
Merged to the Linux kernel back in 2018 was an LG Gram laptop driver for supporting various hotkeys and extra functionality of these LG laptops. That driver is now being extended to support the latest LG Gram laptop models.

The "lg-laptop" driver is being fixed up for supporting the latest (2024) laptop models such as the LG Gram 16Z90S-G.AD7BF. ACPI changes have made updates necessary.

LG Gram 16


The LG Gram 16Z90S-G.AD7BF for example is one of LG's Intel Core Ultra 7 (Meteor Lake) laptops that will now work with the LG Laptop Linux driver for extra functionality. Armin Wolf who worked on these LG Laptop open-source driver updates explained in the patch cover letter:
"A user complained that the lg-laptop driver does not work on 2024 models like the LG Gram 16Z90S-G.AD7BF. The underlying reason turned out to be that the ACPI methods used by this driver where not mapped under \XINI, but instead under \_SB.XINI. Those ACPI methods are associated with the LGEX0820 ACPI device, which was not used by this driver until now.

The first three patches move the airplane mode hotkey handling out of lg-laptop and into the wireless-hotkey driver. This necessary because the airplane mode hotkey is handled by a different ACPI device (LGEX0815).

The last patch finally fixes the underlying issue and uses the LGEX0820 ACPI device to find theWMAB/WMBB ACPI methods.

The modified drivers where tested by the user which created the bug report and appear to work without issues."

Those interested can find the updated Linux lg-laptop driver patches via this patch series which will in turn hopefully be mainlined for the v6.11 kernel cycle.
