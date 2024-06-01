GNOME Papers Document Viewer Making Progress As GTK4-Based Evince Fork

Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 15 June 2024 at 06:37 AM EDT. Add A Comment
GNOME
GNOME's longtime document viewer, Evince, was recently forked as GNOME Papers and saw its first release a few weeks back. This new GNOME document viewer has been ported from GTK3 to GTK4 and also brings an improved user interface and other refinements.

GNOME Papers has been seeing more porting work to libadwaita, Rust development work, and various other UI refinements for both mobile and desktop use.

GNOME Papers screenshot


The latest work on the GNOME Papers document viewer was shared as part of This Week In GNOME.

GNOME Papers also put out this week its first Flatpak build on Flathub for those wanting to test out this new Evince successor. See Flathub.org for more information on the Papers Flatpak as well as via apps.gnome.org.
Add A Comment
Related News
GNOME OS Continues Seeing New Features, New GNOME App for Viewing 3D Models
GNOME Shares Update On Sovereign Tech Fund & Other Development Funding
GNOME Continues Working On New Installer, "Major Issue" With STF
GNOME Publishes Draft Of Five-Year Strategic Plan
GNOME Shell & Mutter Broke Their Good Faith With Ubuntu
GNOME OS Working On A New Installer & Other Enhancements To Make It More Practical
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds Throws Down The Hammer: Extensible Scheduler "sched_ext" In Linux 6.11
AMD's Newest Open-Source Surprise: "Peano" - An LLVM Compiler For Ryzen AI NPUs
TUXEDO Developing A Snapdragon X Elite Linux Laptop
Updated Intel Meteor Lake Tuning For Linux Shows Huge Performance/Power Improvements
GNOME OS Continues Seeing New Features, New GNOME App for Viewing 3D Models
Microsoft Releases Azure Linux 3.0 Preview
Firefox 127 With 32-bit x86 Linux Pretending To Be "x86_64" To Reduce Fingerprinting
Arch Linux Powered CachyOS Now Defaults To Btrfs Rather Than XFS