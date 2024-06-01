GNOME Papers Document Viewer Making Progress As GTK4-Based Evince Fork

GNOME's longtime document viewer, Evince, was recently forked as GNOME Papers and saw its first release a few weeks back. This new GNOME document viewer has been ported from GTK3 to GTK4 and also brings an improved user interface and other refinements.GNOME Papers has been seeing more porting work to libadwaita, Rust development work, and various other UI refinements for both mobile and desktop use.

The latest work on the GNOME Papers document viewer was shared as part of This Week In GNOME GNOME Papers also put out this week its first Flatpak build on Flathub for those wanting to test out this new Evince successor. See Flathub.org for more information on the Papers Flatpak as well as via apps.gnome.org