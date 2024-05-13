More ARM-Based Handheld Game Consoles Supported By Linux 6.10

Written by Michael Larabel in Arm on 13 May 2024 at 12:56 PM EDT. 1 Comment
The various ARM SoC/platform pull requests were already merged today by Linus Torvalds for the in-development Linux 6.10 kernel.

Recently there's been a lot of ARM-based handheld/retro game consoles seeing mainline Linux kernel support and that has continued with the Linux 6.10 cycle. There's a number of new ARM devices to be supported by this next kernel version. Highlights include:

- Two new ASUS wireless routers are now supported by the mainline Linux kernel. The ASUS RT-AC3200 and ASUS RT-AC5300 use a Broadcom SoC and can now run on the mainline kernel.

- Device Tree bindings for the new NVIDIA Tegra Security Engine driver that was added in the crypto pull request.

- Support for the Allwinner-powered Tanix TX1 set-top box.

- The Device Tree updates enable GPU support on the Cool Pi 4B and Cool Pi CM5 as well as the RK3588-based Rock 5B and EVB1.

GameForce Chi official photo


- The GameForce Chi handheld game console is now supported by the mainline kernel.

- The Rockchip powered Radxa ROCK 3C is now supported by the mainline kernel.

- The Sun5i-based PocketBook 614 Plus is now supported with five Allwinner-based devices in total being added this round.

- The Rockchip powered Forlinx OK3588-C and Forlinx FET3588-C are now supported.

- The Sony Xperia 1 V is now supported along with two other older Qualcomm smartphones.

- 14 industrial and embedded boards added based on the NXP i.MX6, i.MX8, and other SoCs.

More details on the ARM SoC/platform changes for Linux 6.10 via these pull requests.
