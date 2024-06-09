KDE Receives New Human Interface Guidelines For 2024

Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 14 June 2024 at 05:16 PM EDT. 1 Comment
KDE
Prominent KDE developer Nate Graham has been working with various KDE designers and developers to establish a new set of Human Interface Guidelines (HIG).

The KDE Human Interface Guidelines are intended to have a good set of principles for developers/designers coming up with new KDE software. The new HIG aims to make "100%" of the content actionable, reflect how KDE designs software today with the likes of Qt Quick based Kirigami apps, a flat navigation menu, and making it more inviting for new contributors to this HIG.

The new KDE HIG isn't entirely complete yet but those wanting to learn more about it can do so via Nate Graham's blog. The new KDE HIG can be found under develop.kde.org.
