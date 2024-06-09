Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
KDE Receives New Human Interface Guidelines For 2024
The KDE Human Interface Guidelines are intended to have a good set of principles for developers/designers coming up with new KDE software. The new HIG aims to make "100%" of the content actionable, reflect how KDE designs software today with the likes of Qt Quick based Kirigami apps, a flat navigation menu, and making it more inviting for new contributors to this HIG.
The new KDE HIG isn't entirely complete yet but those wanting to learn more about it can do so via Nate Graham's blog. The new KDE HIG can be found under develop.kde.org.