Ubuntu 24.10 Seeing More Desktop Installer Improvements, Improving The Steam Snap
Last month some of the Ubuntu 24.10 desktop plans were laid out such as NVIDIA Wayland by default, a new welcome wizard, and more. Canonical's Oliver Smith has posted an update today around some of the ongoing Ubuntu 24.10 desktop enhancements.
Oliver Smith this morning posted a new monthly status update around the Ubuntu 24.10 desktop happenings. Some of the work being tackled in recent weeks include:
- Canonical is expanding permissions for the Steam Snap to resolve a number of outstanding bugs.
- Ubuntu gaming performance has been improving thanks to low-latency kernel optimizations and other refinements for improving the Linux gaming performance further.
- Pushing out GNOME 46.2 as a stable release update continues being worked on.
- The Ubuntu Desktop installer continues to be improved upon such as around the TPM-backed full disk encryption. The installer's automated install option now supports local file paths. Subiquity is also working on adding an OEM configuration experience to this new installer.
- Ubuntu's App Center has seen various refinements and there is support to-be-added for externally downloaded Debian packages.
More details on the June development highlights for the Ubuntu 24.10 desktop via Ubuntu Discourse.
