KDE Plasma 6.1 Prepares For Release Next Week
KDE Plasma 6.1 is preparing for release next week on 18 June. KDE developers this week have thus been very busy with last minute finishing touches to this updated desktop while also already beginning feature work on Plasma 6.2.
KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his weekly development summary to outline all of the interesting KDE fixes and new features for this week. The week also brought the new KDE Human Interface Guidelines (HIG) that were worked on by Nate Graham and others. In terms of software highlights for the week they include:
- Plasma 6.2 adds new system setting options around how to map the area of your drawing tablet to the screen, such as for fitting to the screen / keeping aspect ratio and fit within the screen, or mapping to just a portion of the screen. There is also now a test mode for drawing tablets within the system settings area.
- The KDE weather widget has been ported to the new NOAA weather API for Plasma 6.2.
- Plasma 6.1.1 will allow waking a sleeping screen using a stylus.
- KDE's morphing popups have been removed since they introduced unfixable visual glitches.
- Plasma 6.2 will improve the memory efficiency of Plasma notifications that display images.
- A variety of bug fixes from XWayland integration to addressing issues with various KDE apps.
See more about this week's KDE changes via Nate's blog.
