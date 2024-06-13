Framework Laptop 16 CAD Design Files Open-Sourced

Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 13 June 2024 at 06:27 AM EDT. 2 Comments
In making the Framework 16 laptop even more appearing to open-source hardware enthusiasts and makers, Framework Computer has published the CAD design files as open-source.

Framework Computer posted on Wednesday that they have "open source CAD of the surface of Framework Laptop 16, enabling development of skins, shells, replacement parts, and other accessories."

Via this GitHub repository are now 3D CAD files in STEP format for the Framework Laptop 16 with graphics module and the Framework Laptop 16 with expansion module CAD designs. Hopefully this is followed by their other laptop models soon.

Framework 16


Along with working on experimental Coreboot support and continuing to engage with the Linux/open-source communities, Framework Computer is hitting all the right buttons for making this upgradeable and modular laptop appealing to Linux enthusiasts wanting nice, powerful, and well built hardware for both Windows and Linux use.
2 Comments
