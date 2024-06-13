Show Your Support: Have you heard of Phoronix Premium? It's what complements advertisements on this site for our premium ad-free service. For less than $4 USD per month, you can help support our site while the funds generated allow us to keep doing Linux hardware reviews, performance benchmarking, maintain our community forums, and much more.
Framework Laptop 16 CAD Design Files Open-Sourced
Framework Computer posted on Wednesday that they have "open source CAD of the surface of Framework Laptop 16, enabling development of skins, shells, replacement parts, and other accessories."
Via this GitHub repository are now 3D CAD files in STEP format for the Framework Laptop 16 with graphics module and the Framework Laptop 16 with expansion module CAD designs. Hopefully this is followed by their other laptop models soon.
Along with working on experimental Coreboot support and continuing to engage with the Linux/open-source communities, Framework Computer is hitting all the right buttons for making this upgradeable and modular laptop appealing to Linux enthusiasts wanting nice, powerful, and well built hardware for both Windows and Linux use.