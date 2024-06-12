FreeBSD 14.1 vs. FreeBSD 14.0 Benchmarks On AMD Ryzen Threadripper

Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.

Debuting last week was FreeBSD 14.1 with performance improvements and more. Given there being some performance optimizations and other upgrades like a more recent LLVM Clang compiler by default, I've begun running some benchmarks of this newest FreeBSD stable release. In today's article is a quick comparison of FreeBSD 14.1 vs. FreeBSD 14.0 performance using an AMD Ryzen Threadripper 7980X 64-core processor within the System76 Thelio Major workstation.

Before getting to the FreeBSD 14.1 vs. 14.0 performance, for those wondering about the FreeBSD 14 compatibility with this latest-generation System76 Thelio workstation... It "just works" with the notable exception though of the wired networking. But the built-in WiFi of the system had worked fine so that was used instead.

Given that FreeBSD 14.1 has some SIMD optimized code paths for AMD64 with its C library, upgraded to the LLVM Clang 18 compiler by default, a newer OpenZFS release, and other kernel improvements and software upgrades, I set out to run some fresh out-of-the-box performance tests. The same hardware, of course, was used for both runs with just changing out the FreeBSD installation.

A few dozen benchmarks were run for this FreeBSD 14.1 vs. 14.0 comparison while I have also begun a larger multi-BSD operating system performance comparison too for a fresh 2024 look at the BSD performance.