Arch Linux Powered CachyOS Now Defaults To Btrfs Rather Than XFS

Arch Linux derivative CachyOS that is optimized for a nice desktop experience and shipping a nice set of performance optimizations/tuning by default is out with its June 2024 refresh.This new CachyOS spin adds support for Apple MacBooks relying on the T2 security chip and it now defaults to using the Btrfs file-system rather than the prior default of XFS. XFS and other file-systems can still be selected if so desired but Btrfs is the default moving forward.CachyOS also has improved its interaction with the NVIDIA proprietary driver as well as upgrading to the NVIDIA R555 beta series driver thanks to its Wayland explicit sync support and other enhancements.This June update to CachyOS also replaces Firewalld with UFW as the default firewall. The CachyOS Handheld Edition for the likes of the Steam Deck, Lenovo Legion Go, and ASUS ROG Ally is also now considered stable.

Downloads and more details on all of the changes in this month's ISO refresh to CachyOS can be found via CachyOS.org