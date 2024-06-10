TUXEDO Developing A Snapdragon X Elite Linux Laptop

Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 10 June 2024 at 10:23 AM EDT. 9 Comments
HARDWARE
Bavarian Linux PC vendor TUXEDO Computers is working on bringing a Snapdragon X Elite powered laptop to market.

Qualcomm has been working to ensure good Linux support for the Snapdragon X Elite high-end laptop SoC. That work is still ongoing but the initial bits are already in the mainline kernel while other optimizations and other features remain in the works. So far for the Snapdragon X Elite has been many vendors showing off Microsoft Windows based laptops but it looks like from at least TUXEDO Computers there will be a Linux-focused laptop using this ARM64 chip.

TUXEDO Computers confirmed today they are working on an ARM notebook using the Snapdragon X Elite SoC. A prototype of the laptop was shown last week at Computex in Taiwan with the 12-core X Elite, 2560 x 1600 14-inch display, aluminum body, 32GB of LPDDR5x, one PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD, and in-development Linux support.

Here's the teaser image they shared of their current Snapdragon X Elite prototype model:

TUXEDO picture of their prototype laptop


TUXEDO posted on the webpage around this upcoming product:
"We have been working with a first prototype for some time, which will soon be replaced by a second one. The development is still in the alpha stage, as some drivers are still missing, which will hopefully be available with the next two kernel versions.

It is quite conceivable that an ARM notebook from TUXEDO will be under your Christmas tree in 2024. However, there are still too many pieces of the hardware, software and delivery capability puzzle missing to even begin to set a release date. TUXEDO for ARM will come, but we don’t yet know exactly when."

Exciting to see but still some months out. We'll be sure to test it on Phoronix once this Snapdragon X Elite Linux laptop is ready.
