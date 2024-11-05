Open-Source PowerVR Driver Being Extended For The Imagination BXS-4-64 MC1 GPU

Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 5 November 2024 at 11:33 AM EST. Add A Comment
HARDWARE
Upstreamed at the start of the year was the Imagination PowerVR open-source DRM kernel driver for newer Imagination Rogue GPUs. That upstream kernel driver is now being extended to cover the Imagination BXS-4-64 MC1 GPU.

The initial PowerVR Direct Rendering Manager driver development was focused on the AXE-1-16M GPU while using the TI SK-AM62 board. This PowerVR driver is being extended to additional GPUs with similar IP and the latest enablement side are patches today for lighting up the Imagination BXS-4-64 MC1.

A set of 21 patches were posted today for enabling the Imagination BXS-4-64 MC1 as the GPU found within the TI AM68 family of SoCs. These new patches have been tested on the TI SK-AM68 board.

Imagination page


The BXS-4-64 MC1 is designed for in-vehicle experiences/UIs on 1080p displays. The BXS-4-64 MC1 is rated for Vulkan 1.3, OpenGL ES 3.x, OpenCL 3.0, and its performance is advertised as 64 FP32 FLOPs/Clock and 128 FP16 FLOPs/Clock.

These kernel patches require the appropriate firmware binary be loaded for the GPU. The user-space side work for Mesa on this GPU is still being tackled. The kernel patches elaborate on that user mode driver support:
"UMD support is still a work in progress. The branch at [3] is nearly feature complete from a Vulkan perspective. We're currently undertaking a significant rework of the compiler to better accommodate this and other Rogue GPUs which means we can't do more comprehensive driver testing at this point. However, we expect to send a Mesa merge request for the initial version of the compiler (capable of passing some of the Vulkan CTS smoke tests) within the next few days, with a fully functional version of the compiler in place by the end of the year."

See this patch series from Imagination with the 21 patches adding around 800 lines of new code for enabling the .
Add A Comment
Related News
Linux 6.13 To Drop Fieldbus Just Five Years After Being Merged
Linux 6.13 To Enhance Logic For Trusting Built-In Thunderbolt Controllers
Platform Profile Support Coming For Newer Dell/Alienware Laptops With Linux 6.13
Intel's PCIe Cooling Driver Ready For Linux 6.13 To Reduce Bandwidth When Running Hot
ASUS WMI Fix Submitted For Linux 6.12-rc5 To Handle Lunar Lake Performance Issue
Audio Firmware Upstreamed For Qualcomm Snapdragon X1 On Linux
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds Lands A 2.6% Performance Improvement With Minor Linux Kernel Patch
VMware Workstation Shifting From Proprietary Code To Using Upstream KVM
Ubuntu Hoping To Remove Qt 5 Before Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
Rust-Based Redox OS Gets RISC-V Working, Also Now Booting On The Raspberry Pi 4
Valve Engineer Fixes Massive Performance Issue For RADV Driver With AMD FSR2 Sample
Fedora 41 Releases Today With Many Shiny New Features
Local Privilege Escalation Vulnerability Affecting X.Org Server For 18 Years
Ubuntu's Great Mainline Kernel PPA Hasn't Been Working Since Mid-September