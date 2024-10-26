ASUS WMI Fix Submitted For Linux 6.12-rc5 To Handle Lunar Lake Performance Issue

Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 26 October 2024 at 09:21 AM EDT. 1 Comment
HARDWARE
Submitted today were a set of x86 platform driver fixes for merging ahead of the Linux 6.12-rc5 release due out on Sunday. For the most part mostly mundane fixes. But notable is an ASUS WMI fix to address the Core Ultra 200V "Lunar Lake" performance issue I've pointed out now in several articles.

Last week I outlined the Intel Posts Patch For Fixing/Boosting Lunar Lake Linux Performance On ASUS Laptops. After finding poor performance of Lunar Lake on an ASUS laptop at launch, Intel investigated and attributed it to the lack of proper ASUS Intelligent Performance Technology (AIPT) handling that led to the Lunar Lake laptop being stuck in the "whisper" mode at launch rather than the "standard" mode used by default on Windows 11.

Intel prepared an AIPT patch addition for that and the performance indeed improved. But while that AIPT patch for ASUS WMI was being reviewed, it was discovered earlier during Linux 6.12 that some similar functionality was worked on for ASUS Vivobook laptops. Now for Linux 6.12-rc5 is a fix for thermal profile initialization.
When support for vivobook fan profiles was added, the initial call to throttle_thermal_policy_set_default() was removed, which however is necessary for full initialization.

Fix this by calling throttle_thermal_policy_set_default() again when setting up the platform profile.

Fixes: bcbfcebda2cb ("platform/x86: asus-wmi: add support for vivobook fan profiles")
Reported-by: Michael Larabel
Closes: https://www.phoronix.com/review/lunar-lake-xe2/5
Signed-off-by: Armin Wolf

More details in the patch.

Lunar Lake badge


With that thermal profile initialization fix, the problem is addressed that way rather than the other AIPT patch. I haven't had a chance to confirm yet this works out in my case but the developers seem confident and the patch now queued ahead of Linux 6.12-rc5. If all goes well it will achieve the same effect for a ~22% boost to the Lunar Lake Linux performance for the ASUS Zenbook S 14 and friends. I'll get around to testing the new kernel code in the next day or two.

See this pull request for the ASUS WMI fix and other x86 platform driver fixes for the week.
1 Comment
Related News
Audio Firmware Upstreamed For Qualcomm Snapdragon X1 On Linux
Linux Might Drop Fieldbus Support For Industrial Systems With No One Maintaining It
Linux 6.12-rc4 Adding Controller Support For The MSI Claw A1M & 8BitDo Ultimate 2C
Corsair Void Headset Driver Expected For Linux 6.13
Linux 6.13 To Drop Some Old & No Longer Maintained Staging Drivers
Intel Revs Linux Driver Patches To Fend Off PCIe Thermal Issues Via Bandwidth Reduction
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds Comments On The Russian Linux Maintainers Being Delisted
Concerns Raised Over Bitwarden Moving Further Away From Open-Source
Several Linux Kernel Driver Maintainers Removed Due To Their Association To Russia
Linus Torvalds Growing Frustrated By Buggy Hardware & Theoretical CPU Attacks
Some Clarity On The Linux Kernel's "Compliance Requirements" Around Russian Sanctions
"100% Free" GNU Boot Discovers Again They Have Been Shipping Non-Free Code
Rust-Written Rustls Now Reportedly Outperforming OpenSSL & BoringSSL
Ubuntu Considers Replacing initramfs-tools With Dracut