Intel Vulkan Driver Halves The Time Required For Startup

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 14 June 2024 at 08:31 AM EDT. 4 Comments
INTEL
Intel's open-source Vulkan Linux driver "ANV" has reduced the driver start-up time by about half.

Intel's Lionel Landwerlin has seen his patch series under review for the past month land into Mesa 24.2. This reduces the time by about 50% that it takes for vkCreateDevice(), the call for creating a new device instance with the Vulkan API.

This significant speed-up to the Intel ANV start-up time comes from making more of the device initialization asynchronous. Plus other code optimizations during the initialization process leads to this ~50% reduction in start-up time.

Intel ANV faster startup


Details for those interested via this merge request that is now in Mesa Git for the Mesa 24.2 release due out in August.
4 Comments
Related News
Intel To Upstream Habana Labs Network Drivers Into The Linux Kernel
Intel Low Power Mode Daemon v0.0.4 Released To Optimize Hybrid CPUs On Linux
Intel's oneDNN 3.5 Begins Optimizing For Xe2, More Xeon 6 Tuning
Intel In-Tree Linux Network Drivers Being Adapted To Support Firmware Updates
Intel's Xe Driver Preps For SR-IOV Support & More Lunar Lake With Linux 6.11
Updated Intel Meteor Lake Tuning For Linux Shows Huge Performance/Power Improvements
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
AMD's Newest Open-Source Surprise: "Peano" - An LLVM Compiler For Ryzen AI NPUs
TUXEDO Developing A Snapdragon X Elite Linux Laptop
Linus Torvalds Throws Down The Hammer: Extensible Scheduler "sched_ext" In Linux 6.11
Updated Intel Meteor Lake Tuning For Linux Shows Huge Performance/Power Improvements
GNOME OS Continues Seeing New Features, New GNOME App for Viewing 3D Models
Microsoft Releases Azure Linux 3.0 Preview
Firefox 127 With 32-bit x86 Linux Pretending To Be "x86_64" To Reduce Fingerprinting
Arch Linux Powered CachyOS Now Defaults To Btrfs Rather Than XFS