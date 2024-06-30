RISC-V Memory Hot Plugging To Be Introduced With Linux 6.11

Written by Michael Larabel in RISC-V on 30 June 2024 at 09:31 AM EDT.
The RISC-V kernel port with Linux 6.11 is introducing the ability to handle memory hot plugging/unplugging.

Similar to Linux on x86_64 and other CPU architectures, RISC-V with the upcoming Linux 6.11 cycle is set to land support for memory hot (un)plugging. Linux's memory hot (un)plug support allows increasing/decreasing the physical memory size at run-time. Yes, this can be useful if physically (un)plugging memory DIMMs to your running RISC-V server, but more commonly this memory hot plugging is useful in the context of virtual machines (VMs) and increasing/decreasing the exposed memory at run-time to the VM.

RISC-V SiFive HiFive Unmatched SoC and memory ICs


For those interested in the RISC-V memory hot plugging implementation for the Linux kernel can find all the details via this merge to RISC-V's "for-next" code of new material set to be upstreamed in mid-July with the Linux 6.11 merge window.
