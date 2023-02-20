Microsoft Hyper-V Nested Hypervisor Support Comes For Linux 6.3

Several months back I wrote about Microsoft working on nested hypervisor support for Hyper-V with the Linux kernel. That work is now ready to go for the in-development Linux 6.3 cycle.

The patches that have been in the works for the past several months have been for running Linux on a nested hypervisor with some hypercalls needing special handling to redirect the calls to the P0 hypervisor rather than L1. These Linux patches for running as the nested root partition come directly from Microsoft engineers.

The nested support was sent in today as part of the Hyper-V commits for Linux 6.3. That's basically it though as far as the Microsoft Hyper-V patches are concerned for this next kernel version.

Microsoft continues contributing heavily to Linux and open-source in areas where it benefits them from Hyper-V for benefiting Azure use-cases, Mesa for improving the graphics and video support within Windows Subsystem for Linux, CBL-Mariner as their in-house Linux distribution, and much more.
