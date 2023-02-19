Intel's Many Driver Improvements For Linux 6.3 From Meteor Lake To Granite Rapids
Yesterday I provided a glimpse of the AMD changes coming to Linux 6.3 while today the table is turned and looking at the Intel changes on deck for this next Linux kernel version.
The Linux 6.3 merge window will be opening up following today's planned Linux 6.2 stable debut. Based on my original monitoring of all the changes in the "-next" branches and the like, below is a look at the Intel changes set to premiere with Linux 6.3.
The Linux 6.3 merge window kicks off following the Linux 6.2 debut while the v6.3 stable release won't be here until April. This next kernel version has a lot of continued enablement around Meteor Lake CPUs as well as Emerald Rapids and Granite Rapids server processors, other new features, continued work on the Habana Labs front, and more.
- Intel preparations ahead of future platform enablement. This may very well be indicative of DG3/Battlemage Linux driver enablement beginning soon with patches to come and build up over coming kernel cycles.
- Intel Meteor Lake VPU accelerator support via a new driver. This is to support the new "Versatile Processing Unit" block coming with Meteor Lake processors. This is the first driver of the new accelerator "accel" subsystem.
- Intel's Habana Labs AI driver is going into the new accel subsystem from its current place in char/misc. There is also more Gaudi2 work and other continued work on this AI driver.
- EDAC enablement for 12 DDR5 memory channels with Intel Granite Rapids.
- Intel's DRM driver is enabling HF-EEODB as part of its HDMI 2.1 compliance work.
- Support for the Intel LKGS instruction with upcoming FRED-enabled Intel CPUs.
- Intel Meteor Lake display support. Intel engineers have been working on the Direct Rendering Manager infrastructure support for Meteor Lake the past few cycles and with Linux 6.3 the code is far enough along that it's actually lighting up monitors now.
- The Intel i915 driver now has DisplayPort Multi-Stream Transport (DP MST) Display Stream Compression (DSC) support enabled.
- More preparations for Intel Data Center GPU Max Series "Ponte Vecchio" hardware.
- Continued landing of more enablement around Emerald Rapids and Granite Rapids. In the case of Emerald Rapids as the successor to Sapphire Rapids, it's mostly been about adding in new device IDs.
- The first CPU model ID for Lunar Lake was added at the end of the Linux 6.2 merge window, so expect to see Lunar Lake enablement for the Linux kernel beginning over the coming weeks/months for upstream.
Stay tuned for more details on Linux 6.3 on Phoronix over the days/weeks ahead along with performance benchmarks.
