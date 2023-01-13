Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Linux 6.3 To Enable Display Support For Intel Meteor Lake, DP MST DSC Enabled
With this week's drm-intel-next changes submitted to DRM-Next ahead of the Linux 6.3 merge window opening in mid-February is this display enablement for Meteor Lake. Enough of the i915 Direct Rendering Manager (DRM) driver work for Meteor Lake is now wired up that displays should be working when connected to early MTL hardware and running the Linux 6.3+ kernel code.
Meteor Lake display support is the main addition with this week's drm-intel-next update while another big one is having DisplayPort Multi-Stream Transport Display Stream Compression (DP MST DSC) now working too. This Display Stream Compression support for DP Multi-Stream Transport is good for conserving bandwidth (and in turn allowing higher resolutions / refresh rates) and similar to the Intel driver's existing Single Stream Transport (SST) support. The VESA-developed compression support offers lossless compression for allowing higher resolutions or refresh rates over the same hardware over Multi-Stream Transport displays or hubs with MST supporting multiple video display signals over a single DisplayPort cable.
Some of the other Intel driver updates for the week include SDP split support for DisplayPort 2.0, Xe HP 4Tile support, and a wide variety of fixes and other code refactoring.
The full list of initial drm-intel-next feature patches targeting Linux 6.3 can be found via this pull. Intel's Linux engineers also remain busy hacking away on the new "Xe" kernel graphics driver for modern hardware platforms but that looks like it will still be a while before it's ready for merging as the modern alternative to the i915 DRM driver.