Linux 6.3 To Support Making Use Of Intel's New LKGS Instruction (Part Of FRED)

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 15 January 2023 at 06:42 AM EST. Add A Comment
INTEL --
As part of Intel's forthcoming Flexible Return and Event Delivery (FRED) specification is the new LKGS instruction for managing the state of the GS segment register in a more flexible manner. With Linux 6.3 the kernel will allow making use of the LKGS instruction where supported on future Intel CPUs.

Intel engineers have been working on Linux support for FRED and that remains in-development while the new LKGS instruction can be used outside of FRED. This week the kernel patches to allow making use of LKGS were queued up via TIP's "x86/cpu" branch ahead of the Linux 6.3 merge window. So barring any last minute issues from coming about in this relatively straight-forward code, that LKGS use will land with the Linux 6.3 cycle kicking off in February.


There is the new LKGS feature bit and using the new instruction for Linux's load_gs_index() function, among other related patches for enabling its use.

Intel hasn't yet publicly confirmed which generation of processors will ship with FRED and LKGS support.
Add A Comment
Related News
Intel Posts Linux Patches For Linear Address Space Separation (LASS)
Linux 6.3 To Enable Display Support For Intel Meteor Lake, DP MST DSC Enabled
Intel Media Driver 2022Q4 Adds Meteor Lake Enablement
Intel Officially Announces The Core i9 13900KS With 6.0GHz Max Turbo Frequency
Intel Preparing New Linux "PerfMon" Performance Monitoring Support For IOMMU
Intel Meteor Lake's VPU Linux Driver Updated, UMD Code Posted
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
DragonFlyBSD's HAMMER2 File-System Being Ported To NetBSD
A Developer Hopes To Restore GCC's Java Front-End
OBS Studio 29 Released With AV1 Encode Additions, Upward Compression Filter
Ubuntu's Real-Time Kernel Approaching GA Status
Linux Preparing To Disable Drivers For Microsoft's RNDIS Protocol
Linux 4.9.337 Released To End Out The 2016 LTS Series
Wine 8.0-rc3 Released With 28 Known Bug Fixes
KDE Kicks Off 2023 With UI Refinements, More Fixes