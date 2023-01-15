Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Linux 6.3 To Support Making Use Of Intel's New LKGS Instruction (Part Of FRED)
Intel engineers have been working on Linux support for FRED and that remains in-development while the new LKGS instruction can be used outside of FRED. This week the kernel patches to allow making use of LKGS were queued up via TIP's "x86/cpu" branch ahead of the Linux 6.3 merge window. So barring any last minute issues from coming about in this relatively straight-forward code, that LKGS use will land with the Linux 6.3 cycle kicking off in February.
There is the new LKGS feature bit and using the new instruction for Linux's load_gs_index() function, among other related patches for enabling its use.
Intel hasn't yet publicly confirmed which generation of processors will ship with FRED and LKGS support.