Intel Emerald Rapids Driver Additions Begin Landing In Linux 6.2
Last week saw Emerald Rapids support added to the perf code and the week before that the RAPL (Runtime Average Power Limiting) support was added for Emerald Rapids. Queued today in TIP's perf/urgent branch are additional Emerald Rapids enablement -- again, in all cases just needing the new Emerald Rapids ID and then taking the existing Sapphire Rapids code paths.
Outside of the kernel, GCC added Emerald Rapids and so did LLVM, both seeing the "EMR" support merged earlier this month. Now that Sapphire Rapids is shipping, Intel's Linux engineers appear to be getting the Emerald Rapids support squared away and with it being an incremental improvement over Sapphire Rapids, the additions so far have been quite straight-forward. Emerald Rapids is rumored to feature up to 64 Raptor Cove CPU cores per package and upping the PCIe 5.0 and DDR5 memory capabilities but otherwise be quite close to what is found with the recently launched 4th Gen Xeon Scalable "Sapphire Rapids" CPUs.
With Intel engineers getting the Emerald Rapids additions as part of "fixes" for Linux 6.2, it's possible things are already into good shape as part of the Linux support and so Linux 6.2 could possibly be the kernel baseline for those next-generation Xeon Scalable processors. Otherwise if more invasive changes were needed for support, they could have held off on these other EMR ID additions until the Linux 6.3 kernel merge window.
In any case it's good seeing Intel being punctual with a lot of Emerald Rapids activity going upstream this month for the Linux kernel and related open-source components. Meanwhile Intel engineers have already also been active in working on various elements of Granite Rapids support that will be a bigger jump after Emerald Rapids. Likewise for the Xeon E core processors, Intel's Linux engineers have also been ramping up work on Sierra Forest for ensuring that timely out-of-the-box open-source experience next year.