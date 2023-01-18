Intel Emerald Rapids Driver Additions Begin Landing In Linux 6.2

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 18 January 2023 at 10:26 AM EST. 1 Comment
INTEL --
Starting to appear in Linux 6.2 as part of the various "fixes" pull requests are new device IDs for adding Intel 5th Gen Xeon Scalable "Emerald Rapids" support for drivers not requiring any other code changes over the existing Sapphire Rapids code path.s

Last week saw Emerald Rapids support added to the perf code and the week before that the RAPL (Runtime Average Power Limiting) support was added for Emerald Rapids. Queued today in TIP's perf/urgent branch are additional Emerald Rapids enablement -- again, in all cases just needing the new Emerald Rapids ID and then taking the existing Sapphire Rapids code paths.

Outside of the kernel, GCC added Emerald Rapids and so did LLVM, both seeing the "EMR" support merged earlier this month. Now that Sapphire Rapids is shipping, Intel's Linux engineers appear to be getting the Emerald Rapids support squared away and with it being an incremental improvement over Sapphire Rapids, the additions so far have been quite straight-forward. Emerald Rapids is rumored to feature up to 64 Raptor Cove CPU cores per package and upping the PCIe 5.0 and DDR5 memory capabilities but otherwise be quite close to what is found with the recently launched 4th Gen Xeon Scalable "Sapphire Rapids" CPUs.


With Intel engineers getting the Emerald Rapids additions as part of "fixes" for Linux 6.2, it's possible things are already into good shape as part of the Linux support and so Linux 6.2 could possibly be the kernel baseline for those next-generation Xeon Scalable processors. Otherwise if more invasive changes were needed for support, they could have held off on these other EMR ID additions until the Linux 6.3 kernel merge window.

In any case it's good seeing Intel being punctual with a lot of Emerald Rapids activity going upstream this month for the Linux kernel and related open-source components. Meanwhile Intel engineers have already also been active in working on various elements of Granite Rapids support that will be a bigger jump after Emerald Rapids. Likewise for the Xeon E core processors, Intel's Linux engineers have also been ramping up work on Sierra Forest for ensuring that timely out-of-the-box open-source experience next year.
1 Comment
Related News
Intel's Mesa Drivers Begin Landing Preparations For The New Xe Kernel Driver
Intel 4th Gen Xeon Scalable "Sapphire Rapids" Support Coming To Coreboot
Intel's FFmpeg Cartwheel 2022Q4 Released - Raptor Lake P, Better AV1 & HEVC Encode
Linux 6.3 To Support Making Use Of Intel's New LKGS Instruction (Part Of FRED)
Intel Posts Linux Patches For Linear Address Space Separation (LASS)
Linux 6.3 To Enable Display Support For Intel Meteor Lake, DP MST DSC Enabled
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
DragonFlyBSD's HAMMER2 File-System Being Ported To NetBSD
Linux Preparing To Disable Drivers For Microsoft's RNDIS Protocol
Ubuntu's Real-Time Kernel Approaching GA Status
Google To Allow Rust Code In The Chromium Browser
Linux Developers Eye Orphaning The JFS File-System
Fedora 38 Features Approved For Unified Kernel, mdadm BIOS RAID, Xfce 4.18
KDE This Week: "Pretty Juicy In The Eye Candy Department"
Kodi 20 Released With VA-API AV1 Support, Steam Deck Controls Support