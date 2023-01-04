Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Intel Adds "Emerald Rapids" Support To The GCC 13 Compiler
Emerald Rapids is expected as the successor to 4th Gen Xeon Scalable "Sapphire Rapids" processors that are officially launching next week as Intel previously confirmed. Meanwhile Granite Rapids and Sierra Forest are successors to Emerald Rapids. With GCC 13 already having Granite Rapids and Sierra Forest targets added, it was presumably just an oversight that Emerald Rapids wasn't added sooner considering that it will be here sooner and is just a small upgrade over Sapphire Rapids.
With the initial Emerald Rapids GCC support that was merged yesterday it just adds the new model ID for Emerald Rapids (0xcf) for easy detection and then sets Emerald Rapids to follow the same compiler paths as Sapphire Rapids.
At least for now there are no indications from the GCC patch of any instruction differences over Sapphire Rapids or any other changes (or tuning) from the compiler side, but we'll see if any follow-up patches come over the weeks/months ahead that set "-march=emeraldrapids" further apart from the -march=sapphirerapids targeting.
GCC 13 is the next annual major feature release for this open-source compiler that is expected to debut in the usual March~April timeframe. Besides enabling the various new Intel CPU cores expected over the next two years, on the AMD side it adds (belated) support for Zen 4 with the "znver4" target.