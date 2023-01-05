Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
LLVM Lands Support For Intel's Emerald Rapids
This LLVM support for Intel Emerald Rapids immediately follows the company having added Emerald Rapids support to GCC 13.
As with the GCC patch, the LLVM support is following the existing Sapphire Rapids feature set. The patch simply adds the new "emeraldrapids" targeting option and then following the Sapphire Rapids paths as well as adding detection support based on the Intel 0xcf model. At least as of now there doesn't appear to be any ISA additions with Emerald Rapids over Xeon Scalable 4th Gen Sapphire Rapids.
Like with GCC, LLVM already supports Granite Rapids which is the successor in turn to Emerald Rapids. Along with Granite Rapids and Emerald Rapids support, LLVM 16 also adds support for Meteor Lake client processors, Sierra Forest, and Grand Ridge CPUs too.
The -march=emeraldrapids support was merged via this commit today to LLVM 16 ahead of the stable release likely out in the ~March timeframe.