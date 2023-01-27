Intel Habana Labs AI Driver Moving To New "Accel" Subsystem For Linux 6.3

Written by Michael Larabel in Intel on 27 January 2023 at 12:00 AM EST. Add A Comment
INTEL
The Intel "habanalabs" AI driver is moving to the new accelerator "accel" subsystem with the upcoming Linux 6.3 kernel cycle.

The Habana Labs driver has been living in the catch-all "char/misc" area of the accelerator subsystem since it was mainlined several years ago. The habanalabs driver has lived there for the lack of having a dedicated subsystem for AI devices / accelerators. But finally during the back half of 2022, the "accel" subsystem finally came together for the AI accelerator drivers working their way to the mainline kernel and in agreement of the different upstream kernel developer parties. This accel subsystem builds off the Direct Rendering Manager (DRM) subsystem given all the commonality between today's AI accelerators and GPUs, especially when it comes to a number of interfaces around DMA-BUF and others that can be shared/re-used with these drivers.

The compute accelerator subsystem was merged in Linux 6.2 but that just established the area and the initial framework code to be used by the accelerator drivers. Now for Linux 6.3 we'll see the first drivers living within this newly-established area of the kernel.

As I wrote about a few days ago, the Intel Versatile Processing Unit (iVPU) driver was submitted as the first to go into this new area. Now on Thursday the pull request was sent out for adapting the Intel Habana Labs driver to move from char/misc to accel.

This pull request from maintainer Oded Gabbay transitions the driver to the new accelerator subsystem. But still there is more integration work that will happen over future kernel cycles.

Intel Habana Labs Gaudi2 accelerator card.
Intel Habana Labs Gaudi2


Besides moving the Habana Labs driver to the accel subsystem for Linux 6.3, there is more Gaudi2 enablement work and various other minor enhancements.
Add A Comment
Related News
Linux Resource Control Monitoring Being Improved For Intel Sub-NUMA Cluster Configurations
Linux 6.3 EDAC Prepares For Intel Granite Rapids With Up To 12 DDR5 Memory Channels
Intel oneVPL GPU Runtime 22.6.5 Brings AV1 & VP9 Encode Improvements
Intel Meteor Lake VPU Accelerator Support Ready For Linux 6.3
Linux Support For Sapphire Rapids' User Interrupts Still Awaiting Mainline
Linux Takes Another Shot At Fixing Visual Glitches & GPU Hangs For Intel Sandy Bridge
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Firefox 109 vs. Chrome 109 Browser Benchmarks On Ubuntu Linux + Core i9 13900K
Debian 12 "Bookworm" Hits Its First Freeze
Linux 6.3 To Remove Obsolete GPU Drivers: ATI Rage 128, 3Dfx, S3 Savage, i810 & More
helloSystem 0.8 Released As macOS Inspired FreeBSD Desktop OS
KDE Plasma 5.27 Beta Released With Tiling & Multi-Monitor Improvements
NVIDIA 525.85.05 Linux Driver Brings Few Fixes
Linux 6.2-rc5 Released - The Kernel Will Most Likely Be Extended Through 6.2-rc8
RADV Receives Patches To Help With Less Stuttering For Zink