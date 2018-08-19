Just over two years since digiKam 5.0 shipped, this Qt/KDE-aligned open-source photo management software has debuted its 6.0 beta release.
The headlining feature of digiKam 6.0 Beta is that there is now full support for the management of video files, in a similar manner to digiKam's photo management. The meta-data on video files are now fully extracted and the video files can be dealt with in the same manner as one would manage a photograph using this software.
DigiKam 6.0 Beta also has import/export improvements including for LightTable and Showfoto, support for even more cameras and their RAW files, simplified web service authentication with OAuth, and a variety of other enhancements to this popular open-source professional photo management software. DigiKam 6.0 Beta also now has export features to Pinterest, OneDrive, and Box.
More details on the digiKam 6.0 Beta via digiKam.org.
