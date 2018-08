Just over two years since digiKam 5.0 shipped, this Qt/KDE-aligned open-source photo management software has debuted its 6.0 beta release.The headlining feature of digiKam 6.0 Beta is that there is now full support for the management of video files, in a similar manner to digiKam's photo management. The meta-data on video files are now fully extracted and the video files can be dealt with in the same manner as one would manage a photograph using this software.DigiKam 6.0 Beta also has import/export improvements including for LightTable and Showfoto, support for even more cameras and their RAW files, simplified web service authentication with OAuth, and a variety of other enhancements to this popular open-source professional photo management software. DigiKam 6.0 Beta also now has export features to Pinterest, OneDrive, and Box.More details on the digiKam 6.0 Beta via digiKam.org