Wine 7.4 Released With VKD3D Bundled, WineD3D/D3D12/DXGI Converted To PE
Wine 7.4 is out today as the newest bi-weekly development snapshot of this open-source software for enjoying Windows games and applications on Linux and other operating systems.

Wine 7.4 continues the ongoing trend of converting more Wine components to Portable Executable (PE) format. With Wine 7.4 the WineD3D, D3D12, and DXGI modules are all converted to PE format. Wine 7.4 also continues the more recent clean-up/changes around supporting the "long" variable type.

The other notable changes with Wine 7.4 is having Wine's "light" theme enabled by default and also bundling the VKD3D library. VKD3D provides Direct3D 12 implemented atop the Vulkan API. Wine has been developing VKD3D for a while and is the base for Valve's VKD3D-Proton offshoot. It's good to see VKD3D now being bundled with Wine itself for easier deployment. Wine 7.4's VKD3D copy is the recent VKD3D 1.3 release.

Wine 7.4 has 14 known bug fixes affecting a variety of software from 3DMark and League of Legends to The God Father and Mahjong Soul.

More details on today's Wine 7.4 bi-weekly update via WineHQ.org.
