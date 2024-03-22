Wine 9.5 Released With More Feature Work, 27 Bug Fixes

Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 22 March 2024 at 07:39 PM EDT. 1 Comment
WINE
Wine 9.5 is out as the newest bi-weekly development release for this open-source software to enjoy Windows games and applications under Linux.

Wine 9.5 release highlights include:
- Initial SLTG-format typelib support in widl.
- Exception handling on ARM64EC.
- Improvements to Minidump support.
- Various bug fixes.

Of the bug fixes there are 27 known fixes over the past two weeks ranging from build issues with D2D1 code to Rocket League game crashes to Elder Scrolls Online and Tomb Raider 3 game issues, among various other games seeing fixes.

The full list of Wine 9.5 changes and different bug fixes can be found via WineHQ.org.
1 Comment
Related News
Wine 9.4 Released With VKD3D 1.11 Bundled, OpenGL Support For Wayland Driver
Basic OpenGL Support Merged For Wine's Wayland Driver
VKD3D 1.11 Allows Compiling Legacy Direct3D Bytecode To SPIR-V
Wine Code Merged To Overcome A Vulkan Performance Penalty
Wine Wayland Driver Patches Enable Basic OpenGL Support
Wine 9.3 Brings New HID Pointer Driver & Better Internet Proxy Support
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Red Hat's Long, Rust'ed Road Ahead For Nova As Nouveau Driver Successor
Many Laptop Improvements In Linux 6.9, Much Faster HP Performance At Higher TDP
Linux 6.9 Change Allows Old Macs Using Firewire To Enjoy Virtualization Support
XWayland Nukes The NVIDIA EGLStream Backend
AMD Makes HIP Ray-Tracing Open-Source
Firefox 124 Now Available With Screen Wake Lock API
FUSE Passthrough Mode Merged For Linux 6.9
Bcachefs Multi-Device Users Should Avoid Linux 6.7: "A Really Horific Bug"