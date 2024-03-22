Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Wine 9.5 Released With More Feature Work, 27 Bug Fixes
Wine 9.5 release highlights include:
- Initial SLTG-format typelib support in widl.
- Exception handling on ARM64EC.
- Improvements to Minidump support.
- Various bug fixes.
Of the bug fixes there are 27 known fixes over the past two weeks ranging from build issues with D2D1 code to Rocket League game crashes to Elder Scrolls Online and Tomb Raider 3 game issues, among various other games seeing fixes.
The full list of Wine 9.5 changes and different bug fixes can be found via WineHQ.org.