Wine 9.10 Released With Upgrade To VKD3D 1.12, Brings DPI Awareness Improvements
With Wine 9.10 they've upgraded their in-tree copy of VKD3D Direct3D 12 over Vulkan to using the newly-released VKD3D 1.12. VKD3D 1.12 brings some nice improvements for D3D12-on-Vulkan although the VKD3D-Proton downstream maintained by CodeWeavers / Valve for Steam Play is what tends to be most interesting for gamers wanting to run Windows games on Linux.
Wine 9.10 also brings DPI awareness support improvements for better coping with today's HiDPI displays. Wine 9.10 also brings C++ RTTI support to ARM platforms and begins dropping obsolete WineD3D features.
There are 18 known bug fixes in Wine 9.10 affecting games like Silent Hill 4 and the EA App launcher to addressing application issues with programs like Notepad++.
Downloads and more details on the Wine 9.10 release via WineHQ GitLab.