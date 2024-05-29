Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
VKD3D 1.12 Released With Support For Directly Outputting SPIR-V & D3D Shader Assembly
VKD3D 1.12 is out now as the newest release of this Direct3D to Vulkan translation library. There are three key highlights to the new version:
First, VKD3D's High-Level Shading Language (HLSL) compiler is now able to directly output SPIR-V intermediate representation as well as Direct3D shader assembly. SPIR-V, of course, can be consumed by Vulkan and OpenGL drivers. Having this direct output to SPIR-V and D3D shader assembly can be useful for debugging and comparison purposes.
VKD3D 1.12 also brings improved support for Shader Model 1-3 profiles within the HLSL compiler.
Lastly is a rather varied assortment of bug fixes and performance optimizations for bettering this Direct3D support atop Vulkan.
VKD3D 1.12 will be pulled into the upstream Wine software while those wanting to learn more about this new library release can do so via WineHQ.org.