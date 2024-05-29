VKD3D 1.12 Released With Support For Directly Outputting SPIR-V & D3D Shader Assembly

Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 29 May 2024 at 08:23 PM EDT. 4 Comments
WINE
While VKD3D-Proton that is bundled with Valve's Steam Play (Proton) is the most common source for mapping Direct3D 12 over the Vulkan API for Windows games on Linux, Wine's VKD3D upstream continues to be developed. Out today is VKD3D 1.12 as the newest feature release for this open-source D3D12-on-Vulkan implementation.

VKD3D 1.12 is out now as the newest release of this Direct3D to Vulkan translation library. There are three key highlights to the new version:

First, VKD3D's High-Level Shading Language (HLSL) compiler is now able to directly output SPIR-V intermediate representation as well as Direct3D shader assembly. SPIR-V, of course, can be consumed by Vulkan and OpenGL drivers. Having this direct output to SPIR-V and D3D shader assembly can be useful for debugging and comparison purposes.

VKD3D 1.12 also brings improved support for Shader Model 1-3 profiles within the HLSL compiler.

Lastly is a rather varied assortment of bug fixes and performance optimizations for bettering this Direct3D support atop Vulkan.

VKD3D 1.12 will be pulled into the upstream Wine software while those wanting to learn more about this new library release can do so via WineHQ.org.
4 Comments
Related News
Hangover 9.9 Adds Support For Using The NTSYNC Driver
Wine 9.9 Brings ARM Improvements, Drops Obsolete WineD3D Features
Wine-Staging 9.8 Comes In At 430 Patches, Fixes A 16 Year Old Game
Wine 9.8 Fixes Nearly 20 Year Old Bug For Installing Microsoft Office 97
Wine 9.7 Works On Build System For ARM64X, Other ARM Improvements
Wine 9.6 Adds Support For Advanced AVX Features In Register Contexts
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Memory Sealing "mseal" System Call Merged For Linux 6.10
GNOME Shell & Mutter Broke Their Good Faith With Ubuntu
KDE Plasma 6.1 Beta Released With Wayland Explicit Sync, Input Capture Portal & More
NVIDIA 555.42.02 Linux Beta Brings Wayland Explicit Sync, GSP Firmware Used By Default
Linux 6.10 Improves AMD ROCm Compute Support For "Small" Ryzen APUs
Linux 6.10-rc1 Kernel Released With Many New Features
Coreboot 24.05 Released With 25 More Platforms - Including The Framework 13 AMD
KDE Plasma 6.1 Lands Dynamic Triple Buffering Support