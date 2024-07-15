Wine 9.13 Released - Continues Rewriting The CMD.EXE Engine

Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 15 July 2024
Wine 9.13 was released on Sunday as off its usual bi-weekly Friday release regiment for this newest development build.

Wine 9.12 began rewriting the CMD.EXE engine with work by CodeWeavers to address various outstanding issues in their prior CMD.EXE implementation. The new implementation should handle more commands properly and address other defects. Wine 9.13 continues landing more work around the CMD.EXE rewrite. More return codes are now properly wired up for different CMD.EXE commands, improved return code and error level support at large, and various other fixes. Filename completion is also now supported along with "for loop" params being recognized.

Wine 9.13 also adds support for loading ODBC Windows drivers, more USER32 data structures in shared memory, and various bug fixes. There are 22 known bug fixes in Wine 9.13 fixing software from Photoshop CC 2024 to the Intel Hardware Accelerated Execution Manager.

More details on Wine 9.13 via WineHQ.org.
2 Comments
