Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 20+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Wine 9.13 Released - Continues Rewriting The CMD.EXE Engine
Wine 9.12 began rewriting the CMD.EXE engine with work by CodeWeavers to address various outstanding issues in their prior CMD.EXE implementation. The new implementation should handle more commands properly and address other defects. Wine 9.13 continues landing more work around the CMD.EXE rewrite. More return codes are now properly wired up for different CMD.EXE commands, improved return code and error level support at large, and various other fixes. Filename completion is also now supported along with "for loop" params being recognized.
Wine 9.13 also adds support for loading ODBC Windows drivers, more USER32 data structures in shared memory, and various bug fixes. There are 22 known bug fixes in Wine 9.13 fixing software from Photoshop CC 2024 to the Intel Hardware Accelerated Execution Manager.
More details on Wine 9.13 via WineHQ.org.