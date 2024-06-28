Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Wine 9.12 Lands Rewrite Of CMD.EXE Engine & Other Improvements
Wine 9.12 introduces a rewrite of the CMD.EXE engine by CodeWeavers to address multiple outstanding bugs for how the prior CMD.EXE implementation had been interpreting commands. The new CMD.EXE implementation appears to be handling more commands properly.
Wine 9.12 also adds initial support for user32 data structures within shared memory, updates against the Mono 9.2 engine, fixes handling of async I/O status in WOW64 mode, and there are 24 known bug fixes. The bug fixes range from window border issues being resolved to problems with Assassin's Creed and other games.
Downloads and more details on the Wine 9.12 changes via WineHQ.org.