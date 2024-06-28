Wine 9.12 Lands Rewrite Of CMD.EXE Engine & Other Improvements

Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 28 June 2024 at 08:27 PM EDT. 2 Comments
WINE
Wine 9.12 is out as the latest bi-weekly development release and in passing roughly the half-way point before Wine 10.0 stable enters the sights for early 2025.

Wine 9.12 introduces a rewrite of the CMD.EXE engine by CodeWeavers to address multiple outstanding bugs for how the prior CMD.EXE implementation had been interpreting commands. The new CMD.EXE implementation appears to be handling more commands properly.

Wine 9.12 also adds initial support for user32 data structures within shared memory, updates against the Mono 9.2 engine, fixes handling of async I/O status in WOW64 mode, and there are 24 known bug fixes. The bug fixes range from window border issues being resolved to problems with Assassin's Creed and other games.

Downloads and more details on the Wine 9.12 changes via WineHQ.org.
2 Comments
Related News
Wine Staging 9.11 Released With A Patch For A 17 Year Old Bug Report
Wine 9.11 Released With More Monitor DPI Awareness Improvements
Wine 9.10 Released With Upgrade To VKD3D 1.12, Brings DPI Awareness Improvements
VKD3D 1.12 Released With Support For Directly Outputting SPIR-V & D3D Shader Assembly
Hangover 9.9 Adds Support For Using The NTSYNC Driver
Wine 9.9 Brings ARM Improvements, Drops Obsolete WineD3D Features
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Ubuntu 24.10 Now Defaults To Wayland On NVIDIA
Longtime Linux Wireless Developer Passes Away
Blumenkrantz "Massively Improves" Mesa's glReadPixels Performance With 7 Lines Of Code
Linux Can Have A "Black Screen Of Death" For Kernel Panics
KDE Plasma 6.1 Performing Much Better On Older Intel Integrated Graphics
NUMA Emulation Yields "Significant Performance Uplift" To Raspberry Pi 5
GNOME Shell Accent Color Support Merged For GNOME 47
Bcachefs Making Tiny Steps Toward Full Self-Healing Capabilities