Wine 9.11 Released With More Monitor DPI Awareness Improvements

Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 15 June 2024 at 12:00 AM EDT. 3 Comments
WINE
Wine 9.11 is now available as the newest bi-weekly development release of this open-source software for enjoying Windows games and applications under Linux and other platforms. With Wine 9.11 we are now roughly at the half-way point before Wine's typical feature freeze and release candidate start that typically begins around early December and this cycle will lead up to the Wine 10.0 stable release in early 2025.

Wine 9.11 continues the work brought up in Wine 9.10 of greater monitor/display DPI awareness. With Wine 9.11, the desired display DPI is now being passed to more Win32 APIs, the DPI context is being restored during cursor clipping under both X11 and Wayland, and DPI awareness is forced in more functions. This is good news with the all common HiDPI displays these days and as part of making Wine more robust for modern environments.

Wine 9.11 also brings C++ exception handling now for Wine on ARM platforms. The rest of the Wine 9.11 changes are focused on bug fixes for which there are 27 bug fixes over the past two weeks. The fixes range from the PhysX installer failing to various game issues like Ghost Recon and Overwatch 2 and Postal 2 to addressing problems with Steam.

Downloads and the full list of Wine 9.11 changes for this bi-weekly development release can be found via WineHQ.org.
3 Comments
Related News
Wine 9.10 Released With Upgrade To VKD3D 1.12, Brings DPI Awareness Improvements
VKD3D 1.12 Released With Support For Directly Outputting SPIR-V & D3D Shader Assembly
Hangover 9.9 Adds Support For Using The NTSYNC Driver
Wine 9.9 Brings ARM Improvements, Drops Obsolete WineD3D Features
Wine-Staging 9.8 Comes In At 430 Patches, Fixes A 16 Year Old Game
Wine 9.8 Fixes Nearly 20 Year Old Bug For Installing Microsoft Office 97
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds Throws Down The Hammer: Extensible Scheduler "sched_ext" In Linux 6.11
AMD's Newest Open-Source Surprise: "Peano" - An LLVM Compiler For Ryzen AI NPUs
TUXEDO Developing A Snapdragon X Elite Linux Laptop
Updated Intel Meteor Lake Tuning For Linux Shows Huge Performance/Power Improvements
GNOME OS Continues Seeing New Features, New GNOME App for Viewing 3D Models
Microsoft Releases Azure Linux 3.0 Preview
Firefox 127 With 32-bit x86 Linux Pretending To Be "x86_64" To Reduce Fingerprinting
Arch Linux Powered CachyOS Now Defaults To Btrfs Rather Than XFS