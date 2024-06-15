Show Your Support: Did you know that you can get Phoronix Premium for under $4 per month? Try it today to view our site ad-free, multi-page articles on a single page, and more while the proceeds allow us to write more Linux hardware reviews. At the very least, please disable your ad-blocker.
Wine 9.11 Released With More Monitor DPI Awareness Improvements
Wine 9.11 continues the work brought up in Wine 9.10 of greater monitor/display DPI awareness. With Wine 9.11, the desired display DPI is now being passed to more Win32 APIs, the DPI context is being restored during cursor clipping under both X11 and Wayland, and DPI awareness is forced in more functions. This is good news with the all common HiDPI displays these days and as part of making Wine more robust for modern environments.
Wine 9.11 also brings C++ exception handling now for Wine on ARM platforms. The rest of the Wine 9.11 changes are focused on bug fixes for which there are 27 bug fixes over the past two weeks. The fixes range from the PhysX installer failing to various game issues like Ghost Recon and Overwatch 2 and Postal 2 to addressing problems with Steam.
Downloads and the full list of Wine 9.11 changes for this bi-weekly development release can be found via WineHQ.org.