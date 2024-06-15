Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.
Wine Staging 9.11 Released With A Patch For A 17 Year Old Bug Report
Wine Staging continues to serve as the experimental/testing flavor of Wine where patches are added more proactively for evaluation prior to upstreaming in Wine itself. Wine Staging typically has been in the 400~500 patch range for a while and with Saturday's Wine Staging 9.11 release has pulled in the latest VKD3D Git code as well as other updates. Plus there are two new patches.
Catching my interest was a patch for Bug 7955. That right away catches my attention since the latest Wine bug reports are at a bug ticket number over 56,000.... Yep, Bug 7955 dates back 14 years ago to April 2007.
The #7955 bug report is over the S-Hoai Windows client displaying an application exception when clicking the "File" or "Projects" menu. S-Hoai is a Windows application used in Germany by architects and building engineers/contractors for managing estimates and billing according to German laws. This S-Hoai "Honorarordnung für Architekten und Ingenieure" software on at least older versions has been borked running under Wine with little activity in the bug report over the years.
But now in Wine Staging 9.11 is an OLEDB32 patch where mode can have multiple values as a string. That will hopefully take care of the issue for S-Hoai and any other similar Windows software.
Separately, Wine Staging 9.11 carries an ODBCCP32 patch to correct the look-up of DSN before writing to registry.
Those wishing to test out the newest Wine 9.11 or Wine Staging 9.11 releases can grab the sources and binaries from WineHQ.org.