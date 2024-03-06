Basic OpenGL Support Merged For Wine's Wayland Driver

Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 6 March 2024 at 07:39 PM EST.
The merge request enabling basic OpenGL support for the Wine Wayland driver has been merged to Wine Git this evening as another important step forward for native Wayland support for enjoying Windows games/apps on Linux.

Alexandros Frantzis' work on basic OpenGL for the Wine Wayland driver (winewayland.drv) was merged upstream while future merge requests will fill some remaining gaps in the OpenGL support such as around offscreen rendering, front-buffer rendering, child window rendering, and cross-process rendering.

See the merge request for more details on this initial OpenGL support for Wine on Wayland.

This support will be part of Wine 9.4 as the new bi-weekly development release due out on Friday. Wine 9.4 also will bring VKD3D 1.11 that landed in-tree today as well and then a few days ago was an important Wine Vulkan driver change for less overhead with WOW64.
