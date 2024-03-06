Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Basic OpenGL Support Merged For Wine's Wayland Driver
Alexandros Frantzis' work on basic OpenGL for the Wine Wayland driver (winewayland.drv) was merged upstream while future merge requests will fill some remaining gaps in the OpenGL support such as around offscreen rendering, front-buffer rendering, child window rendering, and cross-process rendering.
See the merge request for more details on this initial OpenGL support for Wine on Wayland.
This support will be part of Wine 9.4 as the new bi-weekly development release due out on Friday. Wine 9.4 also will bring VKD3D 1.11 that landed in-tree today as well and then a few days ago was an important Wine Vulkan driver change for less overhead with WOW64.