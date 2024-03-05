VKD3D 1.11 Allows Compiling Legacy Direct3D Bytecode To SPIR-V

Written by Michael Larabel in WINE on 5 March 2024 at 03:28 PM EST. 1 Comment
While not as fast-moving as Valve's VKD3D-Proton downstream used by Proton / Steam Play, Wine's VKD3D is out today with a new feature release for this Direct3D 12 API implementation built atop the Vulkan API.

VKD3D 1.11 now allows compiling legacy Direct3D bytecode to SPIR-V and also has initial HLSL compiler support for compiling effect profiles. Plus there's the usual bug fixes, performance improvements, and other smaller feature work found in VKD3D 1.11.
- Initial support for compiling legacy Direct3D bytecode to SPIR-V.
- Initial HLSL compiler support for compiling effect profiles.
- Miscellaneous bug fixes and performance improvements.

More details on VKD3D 1.11 via WineHQ.org.
