VKD3D 1.11 Allows Compiling Legacy Direct3D Bytecode To SPIR-V
VKD3D 1.11 now allows compiling legacy Direct3D bytecode to SPIR-V and also has initial HLSL compiler support for compiling effect profiles. Plus there's the usual bug fixes, performance improvements, and other smaller feature work found in VKD3D 1.11.
- Initial support for compiling legacy Direct3D bytecode to SPIR-V.
- Initial HLSL compiler support for compiling effect profiles.
- Miscellaneous bug fixes and performance improvements.
More details on VKD3D 1.11 via WineHQ.org.